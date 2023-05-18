Nandyal: 2 minor girls rescued from kidnapper

Koilakuntla (Nandyal): The Koilkuntla police cracked a kidnap case on Wednesday within 24 hours of the incident. According to the Circle Inspector D V Narayana Reddy, one Imam Hussain,55, an auto driver by profession and a resident of Koilakuntla, has kidnapped two minor girls, aged 12 and 7 years respectively on Tuesday. The family members of the minor girls on Tuesday lodged a missing case after failing to trace their whereabouts.

The police after filing the missing case took up the investigation. During investigation, the police have succeeded in tracing the whereabouts of kidnapper by tracking mobile location. First, he was seen stationed in Guntur and later boarded another train going towards Visakhapatnam. The Koilkuntla police immediately alerted the railway police at Visakhapatnam and urged them to catch the kidnapper.

The railway police rescued the two minor girls besides taking the kidnapper into custody. The CI said that a Sub Inspector was sent to Visakhapatnam to bring back the minor girls and the kidnapper.