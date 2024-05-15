Vijayawada: Future skills experts to empower govt high schools

Vijayawada: Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash informed that the School Education Department announced a significant initiative to equip students in government high schools with future-ready skills. Starting this academic year (2024-25), 2,379 Future Skills Experts will be selected and deployed across 7,094 schools by June 12, he informed.

These Future Skills Experts will be fourth-year B.tech and M.tech students studying CSE and Electronics branches who will provide training in digital teaching methods and support improved learning outcomes for students, he said. The initiative aims at bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, preparing students to compete in the globalized job market, he added. Regional Joint Directors (RJDs) and District Educational Officers (DEOs) will collaborate with engineering college principals to select the Future Skills Experts. Performance reports submitted by May 21 will be reviewed, with the top three candidates recognised at the state and district levels and the Principal Secretary will hold a virtual interaction with the top 26 candidates (one per district) on May 27. The Government will pay Rs 12,000 per month plus Rs 2/km per expert to the engineering colleges.

There are 7,094 government high schools across the state which would be mapped with 252 engineering colleges including deemed to be universities and autonomous colleges in the state in all 2,379 experts will be appointed for 7,094 high schools.