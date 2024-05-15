MLA alleges BRS-BJP collusion in LS polls

Wanaparthy/Hyderabad: Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy claimed here on Tuesday that the BRS leadership had made its Nagarkurnool candidate R S Praveen Kumar a sacrificial goat in the Lok Sabha elections while colluding with the saffron party as part of an agreement.

He alleged that on Monday, during the LS elections, the BRS agents had disappeared for 30 minutes. “Was it a part of an agreement with the BJP to hide the pink party’s irregularities. This needs to be answered to people,” he remarked. The MLA maintained that, as stated by CM A Revanth Reddy, there was a ‘Fevicol link between the BRS and the BJP.’ “This had become clear after the BRS agents disappeared,” he said.

Speaking to the media here, Reddy expressed confidence that the Assembly election result would be repeated on June 4, while hitting out at the local Congress leaders of spitting venom. He thanked the party activists and the CPM and CPI for their support in the LS polls.

The legislator said people have been enlightened with the slogan of ‘Save Wanaparthy’ during the LS campaign to end the BRS dictatorial rule. “With the same spirit every Congress leader had striven to work hard for the party’s success. People will give unimaginable verdict in the results,” he said. The MLA thanked them for supporting the party and its candidate Dr Mallu Ravi, besides the Left parties for their total cooperation in the LS polls. Reddy recalled with pleasure his ‘Good Morning Wanaparthy’ election campaign along with the party leaders and activists to meet people in every house.

He hit out at some former local leaders who resorted to smear campaign against him, while questioning some why they did not join the LS campaign.