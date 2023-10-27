Nandyal: ACB nabs two officials

Nandyal: Two officials of Nandyal District Registrar Office (DRO) were caught red handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), while taking bribe on Thursday.

Briefing the media Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatadri said that Barigela Chennappa, resident of Chitrani Palli village of Rudravaram mandal in Nandyal district, had approached Junior Assistant at DRO K Kiran Kumar Reddy to solve his land related issue. He asked the official for a favour to remove agriculture land from prohibitory list under section of 22-1(B) of Registration Act 1908.

Junior Assistant Kiran Kumar demanded Rs 20,000 for doing the favour. Chennappa accepted their demand and agreed to pay Rs 5,000 as advance. The Jr Assistant told the victim to give the amount to Prakash Reddy, the driver of District Registrar. But prior to that, Chennappa filed complaint in the ACB office.

Based on the complaint of B Chennappa, ACB sleuths laid a trap at the District Registar Office and caught Prakash Reddy red handed while taking the bribe amount on behalf of Jr Assistant Kiran Kumar Reddy. Cash was seized and the two tainted officials were taken into custody.

A case was filed and the two corrupt officials would be produced in the ACB court for initiating further action, added DSP Venkatadri.