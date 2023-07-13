Nandyal: Adopt high-tech farm practices to get bumper yield

Allagadda (Nandyal): Vice-President of Coromandel International Limited, Ghanta Venkata Subba Reddy, suggested the farmers



to increase the usage of organic and bio-fertilizers and adopt good high-tech agricultural practices for getting bumper yields.

Addressing an awareness programme organised to farmers at Chintakunta village in Allagadda mandal on Wednesday, Subba Reddy said that the farmers were using more quantities of chemical fertilizers expecting good returns. But they will also spoil soil fertility, he pointed out and suggested the farmers reduce the usage of chemical fertilizers and replace them with organic and bio-fertilizers. To get good yields, the farmers should adopt integrated nutrient management practices and suggest them to use drones for spraying pesticides. Allagadda Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Babu, participating as chief guest, lauded the services of the Coromandel International Limited. He said the company was extending novel services to the rural people and farmers and thanked the VC and his staff for installing a RO plant in the village. Jayagopal Chatur, CSR Head of Coromandel International Limited, explained about the different CSR activities carried out by the company for the welfare of rural people, farmers and school children.

Manjunath, Scientist RARS Nandyal, appreciated Coromandel International Limited for their services and technical support to the farming community by including Nano technology, fertilizers and drone services. Later the VC accompanied by the Municipal Commissioner and others inaugurated the RO water plant in the village.

Ram Mohan Reddy, ADA Allagadda, SV Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vijaya Dairy Milk chairman, NC Venkateshwarlu, ADR-RARS Nandyal, I Shivashekar Reddy, president, PACS Allagadda, I Kishore Kumar Reddy, MAO Allagadda, Nagendra Prasad, Ramesheshwar Reddy, M Govinda Rao, ZM Kurnool, T Sridhar Reddy, Sr Agronomist, P Sridhar Reddy, MO Kurnool, Y Anil Reddy, MO Nandyal and farmers participated.