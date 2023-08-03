Nandyal: Army jawan laid to rest with full state honours

Nandyal: The last rites of Sirigiri Surendra,28, an army jawan, who was killed in militant operation at Baramulla in Kashmir, was performed with full state honours at his native village Krishna Nagar in Pamulapadu mandal on Wednesday. Hundreds of people thronged to pay homage to the deceased jawan. According to information, Surendra has joined the army on March 31, 2019. For four years, he served the country and unfortunately, he was killed on July 31 by militants.

A source stated that Surendra had visited his village four months ago and spent two months with his family members. Later he joined his duties, while leaving his native he has assured his parents that he will come again after two months. Surendra was the second son of Subbaiah and Subbamma. His elder brother Suman after completing his BTech was in search of a suitable job. On July 31, he was killed in exchange of firing between Army and militants at Baramulla in Kashmir. His body was airlifted to Shamshabad Airport from Baramulla and later to his native Krishna Nagar.

Nandikotkur MLA T Arthur, Pamulapadu Tahsildar Rathna Radhika, Mandal Development Parishad Officer (MPDO) Gopi Krishna, Extension Officer Rural Development (EORD), Srinivasa Naidu and others participated.