Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy hands and ver hearing aid to deaf and dumb children

Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy recently made a heartwarming gesture by handing over a hearing aid worth 4 lakh and 50 thousand rupees to a deaf and dumb child from Ward 33 of Nandyala town. The hearing aid was provided through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, showcasing the MLA's commitment to helping those in need.

During the handover ceremony, MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy highlighted the importance of providing assistance to those with hearing impairments. The child, who has congenital deafness, had previously received a hearing aid through Arogyashri, a program introduced by the late Chief Minister Dr. YSR. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the hearing aid stopped working, prompting the child's mother to seek help from local councilor Eddu Manoranjani.

Upon learning of the issue, MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy promised to do everything in her power to ensure the child received a new hearing aid. Thanks to the swift action taken by the MLA and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the child was provided with a new hearing aid within a short period of time.

The child's mother expressed her gratitude towards Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy, and the local councilor for their assistance. She shared that both of her children had been deaf and dumb since birth, but thanks to Arogyashri, they were able to undergo a successful operation and now lead normal lives. She was especially thankful for the new hearing aid, which will greatly improve her child's quality of life.

Overall, the gesture made by MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy serves as a shining example of compassion and support for those in need within the community.







