Nandyal: Nara Lokesh undergoes Magnetic Resonance Imaging scan for shoulder pain

Nandyal : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh got Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan to his right shoulder at a lab MRI center in Nandyal on Thursday. According to information, Lokesh suffered some injuries in a scuffle between the party leaders and public that thronged to see him at his Yuva Galam padayatra in Kadiri of Anantapur district.

He has been suffering with the paid for the past 50 days. Despite the pain Lokesh was continuing his padayatra. Some time ago he had a general check up with his physiotherapy doctor. Though taking medicines and regular exercise suggested by the physiotherapists, Lokesh did not get relief from the pain.

After completing his padayatra in Anantapur district Lokesh was continuing in Nandyal in the undivided Kurnool district. On Thursday, Lokesh, unable to bear the pain, wanted to get an MRI as was suggested by his physiotherapists. The party leaders took him to Magna MRI center at Padmavathi Nagar in Nandyal and got the scan taken for his right shoulder.

After completion of the MRI the doctors prescribed some medicines and also suggested physical exercises to get relief from the pain. After taking the suggestions, Lokesh continued his Yuva Galam padayatra in Nandyal district. Several residents of Kanala, Rythu Nagaram, Julapalli, Gospadu, Padurapadu, Tellapuri and Rayapadu met him and explained their problems.

He assured all the residents that met and interacted with him to wait for one more year and he will will address all their problems immediately after the TDP comes to power.