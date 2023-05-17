Nandyal: Nara Lokesh vows justice to NMRs, time scale staff

Kothapalli (Nandyal): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh after successful completion of his 100 days Yuva Galam padayatra in Atmakur mandal of Srisailam constituency entered Nandyal constituency in the district on Tuesday. The family members of Lokesh filled new enthusiasm among the party leaders and cadres. He is getting a rousing welcome from the people of all sections with hundreds of people showing keen interest on joining him in padayatra.

While he continued his padayatra from Bandi Atmakur camp site, NMR and time scale employees met him and poured out their woes besides submitting a representation to him seeking justice after the TDP forms the government. They said that they are rendering services as NMR and time scale employees for three decades in various departments across the state.

The number of employees was 10,000 in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Of the 10,000, some have died and some others retired. Presently, 4,365 persons are working full time and 380 part time.

They said that the Telangana state government has regularised the services of workers working in panchayat raj, education and forest departments. In a similar manner, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy too before election assured to do regularise them soon after the party comes to power. But no initiatives have been taken till date.

The NMRs also said that due to non-regularisation of service, the kin of persons who have died after 30 years of service did not get any benefits. They urged Lokesh to regularise their services and extend benefits besides giving employment to the kin of the deceased on compassionate grounds. Lokesh after hearing their woes promised to do justice.

The residents of Kothapalli village in Nandyal district also brought up the problems of their village before them. Former minister for tourism and culture, Bhuma Akhila Priya and ex-MLA of Srisailam constituency, Budda Rajasekhar Reddy and others accompanied Lokesh.