Nandyal: SP K Raghuveer Reddy hails Armed Reserve police for making D-Mobilisation a grand success

Nandyal : Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy lauded the Armed Reserve (AR) police personnel for putting all efforts to make the D-Mobilisation programme a grand success. Participating in the concluding ceremony organised at the Government College grounds in Nandyal on Friday, the SP hailed the police personal for organising D-Mobilisation programme without any interruptions. He said around 274 police personnel have participated in the programme.

The SP said the police personnel should always update their knowledge over the changes taking place in the society. This was the first time that the D-Mobilisation programme conducted after the formation of Nandyal new district. He suggested the AR police to discharge their responsibilities sincerely and bring name and fame to the department.

As part of the programme, the SP inspected the skills of police personnel about the separation and assembling of the arms and ammunition. He also gave some suggestions to the police personnel.

The SP also briefed them about lathi drill and mob operations.

The SP asked the cops to take care of their health as they have to discharge responsibilities with utmost care. He also assured to conduct medical camps for the police personnel.

He asked the police personnel to regularly practice yoga to bust stress while discharging responsibilities. He said special classes on Bomb Disposal (BD) teams, prisoner’s escorts, PSO and others would be taught to the AP police personnel.

Additional SP AR Ramana, AR Additional SP Chandrababu, DSP Maheshwara Reddy, Srinivasa Rao, Disha police station DSP Maruthi Rao, AR DSP Rangamuni, Reserve Inspector Sudhakar, RSIs Allauddin, Veeranna, Somasekhar, Harshavardhan Reddy, Ramudu and others participated in the programme.