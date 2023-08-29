Nandyal student bags gold, silver medals

Nandyal: Leader’s Model high school correspondent Ravi Prakash on Monday congratulated student Madhu Teja for winning gold and silver medals in the competitions held in Chhattisgarh state.

On the occasion of Madhu Teja winning gold and silver medals, a felicitation programme was held at the school on Monday. Addressing the students, Ravi Prakash congratulated Madhu Teja for winning gold and silver medals in national weight lifting and bench press competitions held in Chattisgarh from August 25-27.

Madhu Teja, who participated in the 75 kg sub-juniors powerlifting competition, has given his best and bagged gold medal. In a similar manner, he won silver medal in the bench press competition. Ravi Prakash said that it is a proud moment to the school, district and to the state as he brought name and fame to the state. He wished all the best to Madhu Teja in his future endeavors. Later, the correspondent and teachers felicitated Madhu Teja on the occasion. The teachers, students and others wished Madhu Teja all the very best.