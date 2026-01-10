Telangana Stringent medical measures imposed for Medaram Jathara

Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has urged health department officials to implement stringent measures to ensure the wellbeing of the millions of devotees attending the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara. Emphasising the need for vigilance, the Minister insisted that the system must be prepared to respond promptly to any health issues, no matter how minor.

During a video conference held on Saturday, the Minister reviewed a plan prepared by the Public Health Director regarding arrangements for the event. Officials informed him that, with lakhs of devotees already en route to the Jathara, three medical camps have been established near the main shrines, at Jampanna stream, and the RTC bus stand.

As the number of devotees continues to rise, the Minister directed officials to set up additional medical camps in and around the Jathara area well ahead of time. He stressed that medical services should be accessible from the moment devotees embark on their journey to Medaram until they return home safely after their visit to the goddesses. Moreover, he ordered the establishment of medical camps along all routes leading to Medaram, ensuring comprehensive health support for attendees.