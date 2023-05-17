Nandyal: Subba Reddy hurt in clash with Akhila Priya’s supporters

Kothapalli (Nandyal): Former chairman of AP Seed Development Corporation and TDP leader AV Subba Reddy suffered serious injuries when the followers of ex-minister Bhuma Akhila Priya attacked him triggering tension in Nandyal on Tuesday. Police rushed Subba Reddy to Nandyal government general hospital for treatment.

According to information, Subba Reddy reached Nandyal to welcome Nara Lokesh as Yuva Galam Padayatra entered Nandyal late on Tuesday night. Akhila Priya and her supporters too followed Lokesh into Nandyal.

However, when both groups faced each other, a scuffle broke out and rival group members began to attack each other. In the incident, Subba Reddy fell down on the ground and sustained injuries. The police who were already deployed to escort Lokesh, came to his aid and rushed him to hospital.

Following the incident, Nandyal DSP C Maheshwar Reddy also reached the hospital.

On learning of the incident ex-MLC and MLA NMD Farooq and Budda Rajasekhar Reddy too reached the hospital and expressed their solidarity with Subba Reddy.

Subba Reddy was a close associate of Bhuma Nagi Reddy, father of Akhila Priay. But after the death of Nagi Reddy, differences cropped up between them and they have been clashing with each other.