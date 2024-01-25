Nara Bhuvaneshwari hands over cheque of Rs. 3 lakh to TDP activist in S.Mulapolam

Live
TDP National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, is continuing her visit in the joint East Godavari district for the second day as part of the Nijam Gelavali Yatra.
TDP National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, is continuing her visit in the joint East Godavari district for the second day as part of the Nijam Gelavali Yatra. Today, she is touring in P. Gannavaram constituency.
During the visit, they paid their respects to NTR's statue in Sanipallilanka, Ainavilli mandal. Bhuvaneshwari also visited the family members of Meera Saheb, who tragically passed away in S.Mulapolam village after being upset by Chandrababu Naidu's arrest.
The family was provided with financial assistance of Rs. 3 lakh, and during the interview, they became emotional. Bhuvaneshwari assured them not to lose hope and promised that TDP would stand by them.
