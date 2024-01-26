Nara Bhuvaneshwari Nijam Gelavali continues in East Godavari, thanks Akkina Munikoteswara Rao

TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, has been touring East Godavari district as part of the "Nizam Gelavali" program. During her visit, she expressed her gratitude to the family members of Akkina Munikoteswara Rao in Vidyanagar. When Chandrababu Naidu was in jail, Bhuvaneshwari was provided shelter by Munikoteswara Rao's family for 53 days. Bhuvaneshwari thanked them for their support during that difficult time.

In the joint East Godavari district, the "Nijam Gelavali" program has been ongoing for the third day. Bhuvaneshwari visited various constituencies, including Anaparthi, Nidadavolu, Kovvur, and Rajanagaram. She visited the families of activists who were affected by Chandrababu's arrest. Bhuvaneshwari provided financial assistance, offering a check of three lakh rupees to each family she visited.

The families visited include Rokkala Rani in Rajahmundry Bikavolu, M.S.R. Bhuvaneshwari in Nidadavolu Mandal Kalavachars, Bhogi Reddy Satyanarayana in Pandalaparru, and Kusume Venkatalakshmi in Thimmarajupalem.

After completing her visit, Bhuvaneshwari will be returning to Hyderabad from Madurapudi Airport at 5.30 pm.