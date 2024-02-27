Live
- Polo Arena Championship official jersey launched
- Mammootty and Kiccha Sudeep Follow Mahesh Babu's Success Path – Here's What They Did!
- Elon Musk's X Shifts Gears to Become a Job-Search Hub
- Kharge promises Rs 5,000 to poor families every month
- Welfare, development joint agenda: Manohar
- YSRCP to train party cadre on public outreach programme today
- Sharmila lashes out at ‘Babu-Jagan-Pawan’ trio
- Hyderabad: 3-day Science Day celebration begins
- Minorities welfare department assures to complete work before Ramzan
- Group-1 prelims on June 9
Just In
Nara Bhuvaneshwari to visit Parvathipuram today as part of Nijam Gelavali
Nara Bhuvaneswari is embarking on a visit to the families of activists who tragically lost their lives due to the distress caused by the arrest of...
Nara Bhuvaneswari is embarking on a visit to the families of activists who tragically lost their lives due to the distress caused by the arrest of Telugu Desam (TDP) leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu under the initiative named 'Nijam Gelavali'. This compassionate endeavor aims to extend support and solidarity to the bereaved families during their time of mourning. Bhuvaneswari's visit will span across Uttarandhra from Tuesday to March 1st, encompassing multiple districts in the region.
The scheduled itinerary for the visit is as follows:
- Today, Bhuvaneswari will be visiting Parvathipuram district to meet with the families of the deceased activists and provide financial assistance.
- On Wednesday, the visit will continue to Paderu district, followed by Anakapalli district on Thursday.
The visit will commence with Nara Bhuvaneswari's arrival at Visakhapatnam Airport at 12 noon on Tuesday. She will proceed directly to Salur in Parvathipuram Manyam district to begin the outreach program. Throughout the visit, financial aid will be extended to the families of the deceased activists as a gesture of support and compassion.