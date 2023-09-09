Nara Bhuvaneshwari visits Kanakadurga temple, says Naidu is fighting for people

Ahead of their wedding anniversary, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, visited the Vijayawada Kanakadurga temple. After her visit, she became emotional while speaking to the media. Bhuvaneshwari expressed her sorrows and said tbR she had prayed to Durga for the safety and well-being of her husband. She emphasized that Chandrababu is fighting for the welfare of the people and hoped for the success of his endeavors. Bhuvaneshwari appealed to the public to support Chandrababu in his struggle.

It was initially planned for Bhuvaneshwari to visit the temple with Chandrababu on their wedding anniversary, which falls on Sunday. However, due to Chandrababu's detention by the CID police on Saturday morning, Bhuvaneshwari decided to visit the temple alone. Family members and TDP leaders accompanied her during the visit.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu is being transferred to Vijayawada by the CID police, with the possibility of producing him in court in the evening. TDP leaders have filed a bail petition on his behalf.