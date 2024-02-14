  • Menu
Nara Bhuvaneshwari's Nijam Gelavali in Dharmavaram, Raptadu, and Penukonda today, here is schedule

Nara Bhuvaneshwaris Nijam Gelavali in Dharmavaram, Raptadu, and Penukonda today, here is schedule
Nara Bhuvaneshwari's Nijam Gelavali yatra is scheduled to take place in Dharmavaram, Raptadu, and Penukonda constituencies today. Nara Bhuvaneshwari...

Nara Bhuvaneshwari's Nijam Gelavali yatra is scheduled to take place in Dharmavaram, Raptadu, and Penukonda constituencies today. Nara Bhuvaneshwari will depart from the accommodation area in Kadiri constituency at 10 am and will visit various families in different villages.

Here is the schedule:

- 11:40 am: Visit to an activist family in Sanjeevapuram village, Bhattalapalli Mandal, Dharmavaram Constituency.

- 12:05 pm: Visit to another activist family in Sanjeevapuram village, Bhattalapalli Mandal, Dharmavaram Constituency.

- 1:00 pm: Bhuvaneshwari interview with handloom women in Raghavendra function hall, Dharmavaram constituency.

- 4:00 pm: Visit to an activist's family in Vepakunta, Kanaganapalli Mandal, Raptadu Constituency.

- 5:55 pm: Visit to another activist family in Polepalli village, Ramgiri mandal, Raptadu constituency.

- 7:30 pm: Visit to an activist family in the Dargah area, Penukonda Constituency.

After the visits, Nara Bhuvaneshwari is expected to reach her accomodation place for overnight stay at 8:25 pm.

