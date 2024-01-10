Live
Nara Bhuvaneshwari's Nijam Gelavali yatra begins on second day at Adoni
Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of Telugu Desam President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is continuing her visit to Kurnool district under the name 'Nijam Gelavali' for the second day. Bhuvaneshwari commenced her visit from the resort center at Chekuri Convention in Adoni and will be touring the Emmiganoor Constituency.
Bhuvaneshwari will visit the families of the five victims. A large number of women from Adoni gathered to meet and interact with Bhuvaneshwari. Bhuvaneshwari was warmly greeted everyone as she proceeded with her visit.
Yesterday, Bhuvaneshwari visited the Adoni constituencies in Kurnool district. She acknowledged the pain caused by debts and assured the affected families that they are now part of their own family. She delivered a message from Chandrababu Naidu, stating that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) stands with them and encouraged them to stay strong. During her visit, she consoled the families of TDP activists who passed away due to the distress caused by Chandrababu Naidu's arrest.