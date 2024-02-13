Nara Bhuvaneshwari's Nijam Gelavali yatra to take place in Puttaparthi and Kadiri

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu, will be visiting Puttaparthi and Kadiri constituencies as part of the Najam Gelavali program. During her visit, she will console the families of individuals who have passed away due to Chandrababu's arrest and provide them with financial assistance. Her visit will last for three days in the district, starting with her stay in Kadiri on the first day.

Her schedule for the visit is as follows:

- Arrival at Puttaparthi Sri Sathyasai Airport at 10:30 AM

- Visit to the activist's family at Nidumamidi Village, Puttaparthi Rural Mandal, Puttaparthi Constituency at 11:20 AM

- Visit to the activist's family at Gajukuntapalli village, Obuladevacheruvu mandal at 01:10 PM

- Visit to the activist's family in Kadiri Town, 8th Ward, Kadiri Constituency at 02:45 PM

- Visit to the activist's house in Korthikota Village, Thanakallu Mandal at 04:15 PM

- Visit to the activist's family at Mushtipalli Village, Kadiri Rural Mandal at 05:40 PM

- Visit to the activist's family at Talapula Village, Talapula Mandal at 06:45 PM

Furthermore, Nara Bhuvaneshwari will also visit the family members of a TDP activist in Gajulapalli and Mekala Ramachandra in Gajukuntapalli, as well as the family members of SK Budanasab in Korthikota village. TDP leaders and activists have been requested to participate and ensure the success of her visit.