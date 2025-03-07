Nara Bhuvaneswari Engages with Komaravol Villagers, Promises Support for Local Issues

In a heartfelt face-to-face meeting at the Komaravol Secretariat on Friday, Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, reaffirmed her commitment to the welfare of her adopted village, Komaravol, within the Pamarru mandal. She expressed her deep connection to the community, stating that she would "never forget Komaravol."

During the gathering, villagers shared their concerns, highlighting that road repairs have been neglected for the past five years. Members of the local Dwakra groups expressed their frustration over the discontinuation of zero-interest loans, which they had not received for an extended period.

The meeting saw an emotional moment as Lakshmiswari presented Bhuvaneswari with a touching poem she had written, praising her resilience: "Omata Bhuvaneswaramma, who walked the path of flowers with patience, overcoming hardships."

Bhuvaneswari addressed the crowd warmly, asking them not to refer to her as "madam," but rather as "Bhuvanamma," emphasizing her approachability and commitment to the villagers. She expressed joy at being back in Komaravol and acknowledged the villagers' concerns regarding smaller community issues.

Reassuring the villagers, she stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is dedicated to addressing the problems brought to her attention and fulfilling the promises made to the community. She encouraged the villagers to resolve any disputes through dialogue and foster a spirit of unity, urging them to come together as one family.