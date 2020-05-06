Nara Chandrababu naidu said CM YS Jagan to blame for deaths of booze addicts

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday held Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for six deaths related to alcohol addicts in the State on Monday.



Addressing a press conference, Naidu said that Jagan had lost a golden opportunity to completely ban alcohol consumption in the State. He alleged that after a 40 days of lockdown, the government opened floodgates of liquor "for collecting J-Tax (Jagan Tax)."

Naidu accused that Jagan's government of allowing only certain cheap quality brands and thereby indulging in corruption. He said that if the State government allowed famous brands, which maintain certain standards, then they would not get the kick-backs, hence it was resorting to this kind of bad practice.

The TDP supremo said that if the State government instructed for health check-ups of those who consumed the cheap brands alcohol, then it would reveal the ill-effects of consumption of the liquor.

AP was the only State which allowed liquor sales during Covid pandemic among the Southern States, which exposed the hollowness of Chief Minister's claims on alcohol ban, Naidu pointed out.

Reacting to the increase of liquor prices, Chandrababu Naidu said that it was only to generate revenue without any concern on the health of consumers.