Nara Chandrababu Naidu will abstain New Year Celebrations

Amaravati: Supporting the farmer's agitation against the State government over the Amaravati capital city, the TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has decided not to celebrate the new year, 2020. It is known that thousands of farmers and their families are agitating for the continuation of Amaravati as the Capital from the last fifteen days.

On Wednesday, the eve of January 1, 2020, Chandrababu Naidu is going to meet the farmers and express his solidarity, along with his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari.

The TDP supremo will visit the villages and spend the day with the farmers in Amaravati. Bhuvaneswari will also accompany him to extend support to the thousands of women's who are on the roads, informed the office of Chandrababu Naidu in a statement on Tuesday here.

Chandrababu Naidu gave a call to party leaders and cadre not to participate in the new year celebrations, extending solidarity to the victims. He argued all party leaders and cader to donate the money they would have spent on the new year celebrations to Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti which is representing thousands of protesting farmers and agricultural workers.





Delete Edit



