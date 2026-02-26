BSNL director in trouble over lavish Prayagraj visit plan

New Delhi: The Union government has initiated disciplinary action against a senior Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) official following a controversy over elaborate arrangements ordered for a proposed visit to Prayagraj, with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia calling the plan for the visit "improper", "shocking", and "unacceptable".

Reacting to the row triggered by an internal office order outlining the arrangements for BSNL Director (CFA) Vivek Banzal's now-cancelled visit, Scindia said, “I have made it very clear that this is improper and a violation of established rules and traditions. It is unacceptable to me. It is shocking.” He added that a show-cause notice has already been issued to the director with a seven-day response period and that appropriate action would follow after examining the reply.

The controversy stems from an office order outlining preparations for Banzal’s proposed Prayagraj visit. The order, which was widely shared on social media, triggering criticism over the alleged misuse of public sector staff and resources for what appeared to be a largely personal religious itinerary.

Government sources said the conduct reflected in the protocol plan was viewed as “highly condemnable”, and the matter "will not be let off easily." Further action, they said, would be decided after examining Banzal’s response.

According to the protocol document, more than 50 BSNL officers and staff members were assigned specific responsibilities to ensure the visit proceeded smoothly. Separate teams were tasked with managing movement, hospitality arrangements, bathing logistics and post-visit coordination. Officials were instructed to arrange multiple ‘snan’ kits containing towels, undergarments and personal care items, besides refreshments and escort services throughout the itinerary, including during the proposed visit to the Triveni Sangam and nearby temples in Prayagraj.

The plan also required vehicles used for local movement to be stocked with water bottles, snacks and other amenities, while designated personnel were assigned duties ranging from photography to managing personal belongings after bathing rituals.

Communication issued on February 19 at the deputy general manager level outlined a detailed minute-to-minute schedule covering reception at the railway station, temple visits, holy dips, meals, transport and daily personal logistics.

The document began circulating widely on social media soon after, drawing sharp criticism over what several users described as a “royal protocol”, reigniting debate around VIP culture and use of public resources within government-run entities.