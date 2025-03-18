Nara Lokesh announces plans to establish new universities in the state

Minister Nara Lokesh emphasized the Andhra Pradesh government's commitment to prioritizing education through the introduction of the AP Private Universities Establishment and Regularization Act Amendment Bill in the Legislative Assembly.

Lokesh recalled that the initial Private Universities Act was enacted in 2016, with the intention of decentralizing development in the state. He highlighted the successful establishment of Centurion University in Visakhapatnam as a key milestone.

The minister explained that the newly proposed amendment aims to facilitate significant institutional changes within private universities. Moreover, he announced plans to attract foreign university campuses to Andhra Pradesh, underscoring that 70 acres have already been allocated in Amaravati for the prestigious BITS Pilani institution.

The government is also in discussions with companies like Tata to establish a Deep Tech University in the state. Additionally, Lokesh revealed that an AI and Sports University is set to be developed in Visakhapatnam. He assured that strategic measures are being implemented to ensure that leading universities from across the country can establish campuses in Andhra Pradesh, further reinforcing the state's educational framework.