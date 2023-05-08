Nara Lokesh assures of setting up High Court bench at Kurnool of voted to power

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh assured that a High Court bench will be set up in Kurnool as soon as the TDP government comes to power. Lokesh reached the district court building in Kurnool as part of Yuvagalam padayatra.



On this occasion, lawyers expressed their solidarity with him for the padayatra. Meanwhile, Lokesh said that they would definitely live upto their words. He made it clear that the High Court bench in Kurnool will be established. A bench will be formed when TDP comes to power. The lawyers thanked Lokesh for the High Court bench's assurance.



