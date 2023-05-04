Nara Lokesh assures social justice to Madigas

Kodumur (Kurnool): TDP national general Secretary Nara Lokesh has said that the party is committed to render social justice to people of Madiga (SC) community.

He also assured the party will also take steps for setting up of Babu Jagjivan Ram statue in the State capital Amaravati. Lokesh had a face-to-face interaction with the leaders of Rayalaseema Madiga Dandora (RMD) at Kodumur on Wednesday.

As part of Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh toured Kodumur constituency. RMD founder president Ananta Ratnam Madiga sought the TDP leader to allocate more Assembly tickets to the Madigas in the State Assembly elections in 2024.

He also urged Lokesh to set up coaching centres for SCs and restoring of 27 welfare schemes. Ratnam also pointed out that the western part of Kurnool district is totally drought prone.

During summer, the people in the area face severe drinking water problem and migrations take place at a large-scale.

He urged Lokesh to construct Gundrevula, Vedavathy and Guru Raghavendra irrigation projects so that people would get water for drinking and irrigation. Responding to the RMD leader, Lokesh said that they are committed to do justice to the people of Madiga community.

He said Jagan has done great injustice to the community people by diverting welfare funds worth Rs 28,147 crore.

He assured to restore all the suspended schemes and construct Babu Jagjivan Ram statue in Amaravati.

The residents of Kodumur town also brought several issues to the notice of Lokesh. They said that the government lands in the town limits, which are most valuable, have been encroached. They asked Lokesh to save those lands.

While interacting with the residents of Venkatagiri, Lokesh expressed concern over the rise in atrocities against SCs under Jagan’s rule. He said that once the TDP returns to power, it will take steps to ensure social justice to everybody.