Nara Lokesh convey birthday wishes to CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is celebration his 47th birthday on Saturday (December 21). With this, the YSRCP leaders and activists have lined up to greet their favorite CM by placing flexes and banners across the state.

Many political leaders and prominent personalities have taken their microblogging site to convey birthday wishes to CM YS Jagan. TDP MLC Nara Lokesh also comes into this list.

He took his Twitter to greet birthday wishes to AP CM. In the Twitter post, he tweeted that Happy birthday to AP CM YS Jagan garu. I wish you to celebrate many more happy birthdays like this again.


