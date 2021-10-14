Nara Lokesh decries 'devotional lapses' in CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Tirumala visit

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to tarnish the divinity of Tirumala hill temple with his 'fake devotion'.

Lokesh strongly objected to the manner in which TTD chairman SV Subba Reddy's wife chanted ungodly prayers during the CM's visit. How could she chant that Govinda was there to protect Jagan Mohan Reddy? This was a big lapse in the traditions and conventions of the temple.

In a statement here, Lokesh asked why Jagan Mohan Reddy was not bringing his wife along with him to the TTD temple if he really had great belief in the Lord. TTD chairman should realise that it was not correct for him to cause disgrace to the Tirumala deity if he had real devotion. Lots of lapses were taking place in devotional activities atop Tirumala since the YSRCP came to power.

Lokesh said that Subba Reddy would have prevented aberrations and digressions in the temple services if he considered it a great opportunity to serve the God. If the TTD chairman was considering Jagan as God for giving him the high post, he should better put up photos and worship the same in his house. But 'Jagan nama smarana' in place of Govinda's would be totally unacceptable, he said.

'Babai (uncle)' Subba Reddy should introspect before hurting traditions atop Seven Hills. Jagan Mohan Reddy should realise that shaking off 'Akshintalu' and checking the smell of 'prasadam' would not amount to true devotion, Lokesh said.