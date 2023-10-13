  • Menu
Nara Lokesh express doubts over Naidu's health, says CM will be held responsible

TDP national general secretary Lokesh has alleged that the government is attempting to harm Chandrababu by using steroids, and that government doctors and prison administration are withholding information about his health

TDP national general secretary Lokesh has alleged that the government is attempting to harm Chandrababu by using steroids, and that government doctors and prison administration are withholding information about his health. Lokesh said Jagan will be held responsible for any harm that may come to Chandrababu, claiming a conspiracy against his life. He said Chandrababu be facing inadequate security, suffering from mosquito bites, polluted water, infection, and allergies in jail.

Nara Brahmani, expressing concern, stated that Chandrababu's life is under threat in jail and that his health is being negatively affected by the unsanitary conditions. Medical experts have also expressed concern, emphasizing the need for urgent medical assistance.

In response to this situation, TDP leaders organized a Jail Bharo program in Rajamahendravaram to protest against Chandrababu's health condition. However, the police reportedly blocked this program.


