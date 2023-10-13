Live
- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
- EB approves cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics, IOC Session to vote on Monday
- Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27
Just In
Nara Lokesh express doubts over Naidu's health, says CM will be held responsible
TDP national general secretary Lokesh has alleged that the government is attempting to harm Chandrababu by using steroids, and that government doctors and prison administration are withholding information about his health
TDP national general secretary Lokesh has alleged that the government is attempting to harm Chandrababu by using steroids, and that government doctors and prison administration are withholding information about his health. Lokesh said Jagan will be held responsible for any harm that may come to Chandrababu, claiming a conspiracy against his life. He said Chandrababu be facing inadequate security, suffering from mosquito bites, polluted water, infection, and allergies in jail.
Nara Brahmani, expressing concern, stated that Chandrababu's life is under threat in jail and that his health is being negatively affected by the unsanitary conditions. Medical experts have also expressed concern, emphasizing the need for urgent medical assistance.
In response to this situation, TDP leaders organized a Jail Bharo program in Rajamahendravaram to protest against Chandrababu's health condition. However, the police reportedly blocked this program.