Nara Lokesh lays stone for Cable Landing Station in Vizag



In a significant boost for the city's technological landscape, Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for India's first AI Edge Data Centre and Open Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Visakhapatnam. The initiative, spearheaded by Sify Infinite Spaces Limited, aims to promote artificial intelligence capabilities in the country.

The foundation stone for the 50 MW AI-based Edge Data Centre and Open Cable Landing Station was laid at Hill No. 3 in the Madhurawada IT Park, located in the Bhimili constituency. Minister Lokesh received a ceremonious welcome upon his arrival, with traditional instruments marking the occasion. The event featured the chanting of Vedic mantras as he unveiled the stone tablets.

This cutting-edge data centre is poised to transform Visakhapatnam into a premier digital gateway for India, enhancing undersea cable connectivity and bolstering AI infrastructure. Sify Infinite Spaces Limited, a subsidiary of Sify Technologies listed on NASDAQ, will spearhead the development across two phases, with a considerable investment of ₹1,500 crore on a 3.6-acre site provided by the government. The project is expected to create over 1,000 new jobs.

Notable attendees at the ceremony included Sifi Chairman Raju Vegesna, Executive Vice Presidents Harsha Ram and Rajesh Tirumala Raju, along with local MLAs, BJP State Presidents, and other dignitaries. The new Cable Landing Station shall significantly enhance the region’s undersea cable connectivity, marking a pivotal step towards Visakhapatnam's technological advancement.