  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh Padayatra reached 216th day in Pithapuram, assures to address people's problems

Nara Lokesh Padayatra reached 216th day in Pithapuram, assures to address peoples problems
x
Highlights

The Yuva Galam Padayatra by TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has reached its 216th day. The Padayatra started from Yandapalli Junction in...

The Yuva Galam Padayatra by TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has reached its 216th day. The Padayatra started from Yandapalli Junction in Pithapuram Constituency of Kakinada District. A large number of TDP ranks and people from different communities participated in the constituency.

At the Kothapalli Nandi idol, Nai Brahmins, handloom workers at Uppada main center, Aminabadu center and fishermen at Moolapet met Nara Lokesh. Later, people from different communities put their problems before Lokesh and submitted letters.

He assured that when TDP comes to power, decisions will be taken to find a solution to all problems.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X