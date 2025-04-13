Live
Nara Lokesh participates in Mana Illu-Mana Lokesh, lays stone for 100-bed hospital
Minister Nara Lokesh has announced that house titles have been granted to 3,000 residents of Mangalagiri over the past year, highlighting a commitment to the welfare of the local community. Speaking on the final day of the 'Mana Illu- Mana Lokesh' initiative, he noted that land valued at Rs. 1,000 crores has been allocated to assist the underprivileged.
Lokesh expressed his deep appreciation for the support he has received from the area's residents, emphasising his dedication to ensuring that Mangalagiri excels in all areas of development. He reiterated plans to establish a 100-bed hospital in each assembly constituency, aimed at improving healthcare access.
During the event, Lokesh performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a new 100-bed hospital in Mangalagiri, with Minister Kandula Durgesh also in attendance. The hospital's construction, which is set to feature state-of-the-art facilities, is part of a promise made during the election campaign, and is scheduled for completion within a year. Moreover, Lokesh recalled his efforts to launch 26 programmes funded from his own resources while in opposition, showcasing his ongoing commitment to the region.