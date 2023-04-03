Nara Lokesh predicts repeat of Graduates MLCs' results in 2024

Bathalapalle(Anantapur): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh as part of his 58th padayatra day interacted with different sections of people including weavers' families, auto-rickshaw drivers and BC representatives.

Addressing a public meeting as part of his Padayatra, he spoke about the greatness of the textile town of Bethalapalle and the values the weavers stood for. He said that his Padayatra was bringing jitters in the YSRCP government.

The impact of his yatra is having political implications and the talk is that four Ministers will be sacked and by the time his Padayatra concludes, the YSRCP government will pack off permanently, he declared amidst applause by people. There will be a repeat of Graduates' MLC elections verdict in 2024 Assembly elections, he said.

He said that the concept of welfare government started with the TDP under the leadership of NTR. The TDP national general secretary said Jagan Mohan Reddy went back on many of the schemes he had promised during his Padayatra. He betrayed the people by cutting down hundreds of beneficiaries to balance his budget.

Lokesh said that he would revive all the schemes scrapped by the YSRCP government. Responding to the pleas received by him, he regretted that BC communities who constituted 50 per cent of total State population were being betrayed by diversion of BC funds to other projects. Lokesh promised to restore old privileges to BCs denied by the YSRCP government. He alleged that the Chief Minister has foisted false cases against 26,000 party workers.

Lokesh alleged that Dharmavaram MLA Kethi Reddy was involved in sand diversion to Bengaluru. Lokesh described the YSRCP government as a tax regime which broke the back of the common man. If the TDP returns to power the old welfare schemes will be revived and the insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh will be implemented for the auto drivers.