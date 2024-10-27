Nara Lokesh Seeks Investments from Equinex Data Center During San Francisco Visit

Andhra Pradesh's State IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, is on the second day of his visit to the United States, focusing on attracting investments for the state. During his trip, he met with Kaushik Joshi, Global Managing Director of Equinex Data Center, and Robert Allen, Senior Strategic Sales Engineer, to discuss the potential for collaboration.

The representatives of Equinex presented a PowerPoint showcasing the company’s vast array of data services and operations. With a network of over 260 international business exchange data centers worldwide, Equinex is a leading player in the data services sector.

During the meeting, Minister Lokesh highlighted the numerous advantages of establishing a data center in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasized the state’s electronics policy, which includes incentives such as power subsidies and stamp duty exemptions, as announced by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh urged Equinex to consider Andhra Pradesh as an ideal location for their data center, citing the state's favorable investment climate.

"We are committed to providing full cooperation to Equinex if they decide to invest in Andhra Pradesh," Lokesh stated, underscoring the government's willingness to facilitate the process.