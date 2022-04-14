Nara Lokesh slams AP govt. over increase in APSRTC bus charges, demands to reduce

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that even boarding a bus during the YSRCP regime was considered a stroke of luck. He alleged that the officials are also cheating the people andoutraged that RTC officials had taken the chief minister as an ideal in deceiving the people. He objected that the hike in fares was atrocious, saying that the fare hike was small.



HeAl was incensed that the charges were increased and the common man was led into the troubles. Lokesh demanded that the government immediately withdraw the increased RTC charges.

On the other hand, there were protests and concerns across the state over the hole in bus charges. It is known that RTC officials said the diesel cess was increased under mandatory conditions. The latest increase in cess is Rs. 2 per ticket on Palle Velugu, City and Ordinary services as well as Rs. 5 on the Super luxury and Rs. 10 on AC buses respectively. The hike came into effect from today. Also, the minimum ticket price for Palle Velugu and City Ordinary services will be Rs. 10.