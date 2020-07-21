TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh reacted to the increase in VAT on petrol and diesel in Andhra Pradesh. He targeted YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government through his Twitter handle. "Alright. During the corona, electricity charges were badly inflated and looted the poor of their livelihood followed by RTC charges and now, it has hiked petrol prices by Rs 1.24 paise per litre and diesel by 93 paise; the government should immediately reverse its decision to increase prices," Lokesh tweeted.

The government has increased VAT on petrol and diesel in the state with Rs. 1.24 and 93 paise. To this end, the government has issued orders amending Andhra Pradesh VAT‌ act 2005. In addition to the 31 per cent tax on petrol, Rs. 4 additional tariffs and on 22.25 per cent VAT on diesel plus Rs. 4 imposed an additional tariff.



Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava said the state's revenue had fallen sharply due to the lockdown. In April last year, Rs. 4,480 crores, down 29.5 per cent to Rs. 1,323 crore. The order said a similar situation existed in June. "We are raising prices to boost the fallen state revenue," Bhargav said. The current VAT hike is in line with the collection between 2015-18.