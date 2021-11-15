Nara Lokesh slams YSRCP govt. alleges of fakes votes in Kuppam municipal polls

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh was incensed that the ruling party leaders were killing democracy by bringing in people from other areas and casting stolen votes during the municipal polls in Kuppam. He alleged that TDP leaders were detained by the police and a large number of stolen voters were brought in from other areas.



Lokesh questioned how the police had given permission to those from other areas. Knowing that defeat was inevitable, CM Jagan was incensed that the votes were being trampled. To this extent he has released videos of those who came to cast stolen votes in various places along with the Kuppam.



The voting for elections for pending municipalities and Nellore corporation has been going.