Nara Lokesh slams YSRCP govt. over Jangareddygudem deaths, demands judicial inquiry

TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh said that the state government is not taking the responsible for the series of deaths in Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district. He alleged that adulterated alcohol was being produced with the encouragement of YSRCP leaders. He spoke to the media at the Legislative Council.



Lokesh questioned why the government was not coming to the discussion on the deaths. He erred in referring to the deaths of Jangareddygudem as natural deaths by CM Jagan. He questioned why SAR was registered if they were natural deaths.

The former minister found fault with the different versions of minister and chief minister. Lokesh demanded the resignation of CM Jagan and a judicial inquiry into the Jangareddygudem incident. "We have issued notice of assembly rights against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy; why the Chief Minister is not responding," Lokesh questioned.