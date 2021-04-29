Nara Lokesh takes dig at AP govt, questions why not exams when cabinet meeting could be postponed

Telugu Desam National General Secretary Nara Lokesh questioned why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had postponed the cabinet meeting due to the severity of the corona, had not postponed the 10th and Inter examinations.He was furious over the government for not having the responsibility of the students. He alleged that the government has cancelled cabinet meeting out of coronavirus fear despite having stringent security and health care arrangements.

He said that along with 15 lakh students, their parents, exam administrators, 80 lakh students are expected to come on the roads every day for the exams and questioned who would be the responsibility if they are infected with Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh has clarified that there is no change in the schedule of intermediate examinations and the examinations will be held from May 5. He said the inter-examinations were essential for the future of the students and the examinations would be conducted with due care. The Minister conducted a review with the authorities through video conference on the intermediate examinations. On the occasion, he said that inter-examinations have not been canceled in any state and opined that some states have postponed it while others are conducting it.