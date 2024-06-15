Nara Lokesh to Organize 'Prajadarbar' for People of Mangalagiri

Minister Nara Lokesh has taken a sensational decision to organize a 'Prajadarbar' for the people of Mangalagiri. Despite being in the opposition for the last five years, Lokesh has won the hearts of the people of Mangalagiri with his service activities. After winning the elections with a record majority, he has started a new chapter as a legislator.

Lokesh met with the local people at his residence in Undavalli to understand their problems. A special mechanism has been put in place to address the issues faced by the constituency. Since 2019, Lokesh has been visible in the public eye, advocating for the people of Mangalagiri.

During the election campaign, Lokesh had promised to open the doors of his house to the people of Mangalagiri. As part of fulfilling this promise, the 'Prajadarbar' has been organized to directly hear the problems of the constituents. Lokesh has implemented 29 welfare programs using his own funds, further endearing himself to the people of Mangalagiri.

It has been decided that Lokesh will be available to the local people every morning at his Undavalli residence, except when he is engaged in non-local activities.