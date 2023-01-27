Nara Lokesh to start his Yuva Galam Padayatra in a while from Kuppam

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will take the first step of 'Yuva Galam' padayatra in Kuppam of Chittoor District on Friday. He will walk across the state for 400 days for 4000 kilometers meeting the youth and getting to know the problems of the people.



After completing the puja at the Varadarajaswamy temple in Kuppam, Lokesh will begin Yatra at 11.03 am. He reached Kuppam at 5.42 pm on Thursday after visiting Lord Shiva in Tirumala. Women leaders greeted Lokesh on reaching the R&B guest house.

MLAs, MLCs, former ministers and other major leaders and activists welcomed him with large bouquets and honoured with shawls. As many as 200 youth took pictures with him for about 40 minutes.

The TDP leaders have completed the arrangements for holding a public meeting at a private place near the TDP office. MLAs Nimmala Ramanaidu, Angani Sathyaprasad, former minister Amaranath Reddy, Chittoor Parliament Party President Pulivarthi Nani, former MLC Gounivari Srinivasulu, Kuppam Constituency In-charge PS Muniratnam and others are finalizing the necessary arrangements for the public meeting and the padayatra.