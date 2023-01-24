Nara Lokesh to visit Kadapa and Tirumala, here is the schedule

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will offer floral tributes at NTR ghat at 1.45 pm on January 25.



He will proceed to Kadapa and visit Ameenpet dargah at 5.15 pm and offer prayers at Roman Catholic Church at 6.30 pm on the same day. Later Lokesh will proceed to Tirumala for night halt.

On January 26 After having darsan and offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara, he will reach Kuppam at 2.30 pm to launch his pada yatra on January 27.