Nara Lokesh visits injured Raptadu student, assures support to kin

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh has visited a girl who is currently being treated at the Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road, Bengaluru after she suffered serious injuries in an attack at the ZP High School in Raptadu, Anantapur district.

Lokesh reached the hospital in the afternoon on Sunday and spoke extensively to doctors about the student’s condition and treatment. Doctors said the essential surgeries have been successfully conducted and the patient was stable however it will be a crucial period over the next 48 hours.

"The medical team should give the student the best treatment possible. Treat her as if she were your own child. We will keep a close watch on her condition," he told the doctors. Lokesh thanked the doctors.

He then visited the PICU and inquired about the treatment given to the girl. Lokesh also met the parents of the girl and assured them of his support.

"Severe action will be taken against the attacker. We will take strict action against those involved. I hope she recovers completely soon," Lokesh said after meeting the school principal.

Paritala Sunitha and Bandaru Sravani, MLAs, Rayapati Sailaja, Chairperson of Women’s Commission and Tamim Ansariya, Commissioner of School Education, attended.