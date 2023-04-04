Nara Lokesh vows to make AP top in IT

Dharmavaram (Anantapur): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday promised to take Andhra Pradesh to the top position in the country IT sector and thus check the migrations from the state in search of employment.

Several software employees working in the neighbouring states met Lokesh at Sanjeevapuram of Dharmavaram Assembly constituency during his padayatra 'Yuva Galam'. They wanted the IT companies be invited to start their units in the state. "It is only the TDP that promotes IT industry in the state and we want the party to be back in power at the earliest possible. Since there are no IT firms now in the state we are forced to move to other states in search of employment. We earnestly request you to promote the IT industry once you are back in power and on our part we will certainly do our best to bring the TDP to power again," the software employees told Lokesh.

All India Students Federation representatives met Lokesh on his 59th day of Yuva Galam at S K University and submitted a memorandum demanding filling in of 5,045 teaching faculty posts, scrapping of common entrance test and maintaining status quo of old system which empowers universities to conduct their own entrance test and scrapping of GO 77 which annuls the old system of fee reimbursement.