Nara Lokesh vows to make Mangalagiri a care of address for development, if voted TDP to power

Mangalgiri : The TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday stated that the aim is to make Mangalagiri a care of address for development and if given the opportunity in the upcoming elections, he will be available and serve the people of all walks of life. Lokesh had a courtesy meeting with many neutral leaders of Mangalagiri constituency.

Lokesh first went to the residence of Ande Venkanna, a celebrity from the 8th Ward of Mangalagiri. There Lokesh was warmly welcomed by Venkanna's family members. Venkanna was an active executive member of the RSS. Venkanna mentioned the main problems in the constituency and the problems faced by the social classes of Padmasali in front of Lokesh on this occasion.

During the Yuvagalam Padayatra, Lokesh said that he had made a deep study of the problems faced by handloom weavers across the state and after coming to power, he would provide a permanent solution to the handloom weavers' problems. He said that Tata Trust has already started a pilot project to provide marketing for handwoven garments, and if this is successful, they will take steps to implement it across the state once they come to power. He said that it has been decided to abolish GST on handloom products after the public government comes to power in another 2 months.

Later, he went to Navulur and met Battula Srinivasa Rao, a Yadava community leader, a rice miller and a brick merchant. On this occasion, Srinivasa Rao brought to Lokesh's attention the problems they were facing in their businesses.

Lokesh replied that for the last five years, no business community in the state has been deprived of the opportunity to carry out their activities peacefully. He said that the construction sector has been severely affected due to non-availability of sand. He said that steps will be taken to conduct business in a free environment without any harassment in the upcoming public government. On this occasion, Srinivasa Rao mentioned the problems faced by the Yadava social classes in the constituency. Lokesh said that it is the Telugu Desam Party that will stand by the BCs in every way and asked them to bless him in the upcoming elections.

Finally, he went to Mangalagiri Rural Yarrabalem and met Syed Baji Shaikh, a Muslim community leader and automobile dealer. On this occasion, Baji Sheikh said that many youths in his village have become unemployed due to the suspension of Amaravati construction works. They requested that steps should be taken to construct a Shaadikhana in Yarrabalem. Lokesh responded to that.

He said that many schemes were implemented for the development and welfare of minorities during the TDP regime. He said that funds have been allocated for Ramadan tohfa, wedding gift, honorarium for imam and mouzam, construction of shadikhanas, repairs and painting of mosques in case of Ramadan. But the Jagan government has been accused of cancelling the welfare programmes for the minorities.

He said that many innocent people like Abdul Salam, Misba and Ibrahim lost their lives due to the attacks and harassment of YCP leaders. He said that as soon as the people's government is formed under the leadership of Chandrababu, the construction work of Amaravati will be started with jet speed. After coming to power, Lokesh promised that he would take steps to build Shaadikhana in Yarrabalem.