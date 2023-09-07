Live
- India's $775 billion stock boom at risk as small cap stocks overheat
- PL Stock Report - Lemon Tree Hotels (LEMONTRE IN) - Company Initiation - Best placed to ride the industry upcycle - BUY
- UT Khader Fareed surprises the Krishna devotees
- NIA searches in Allagadda Andhra Pradesh for alleged links of a man with PFI
- Rivaah x Tarun Tahiliani
- Superhuman Day
- Festive attire on a budget
- Woman commuter of Maharashtra State Road Transportation Corporation campaigns for better sanitation facilities at bus stations
- Women’s Healthy Weight: A unique you within yourself
- Digital media use may not add to psychosis risk in youngsters
Just In
Nara Lokesh's Padayatra continues in Narasapuram, speaks with various sections of people
TDP national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra is going on in West Godavari district.
TDP national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra is going on in West Godavari district. On Thursday, Lokesh who was in Narasapuram received a warm welcome from the people of Narsapuram, with people showing solidarity while Lokesh is actively engaging with different communities and listening to their problems.
Meanwhile, handloom weavers handedover a memorandum to Nara Lokesh near Narsapuram Jagannath Temple raising important issues such as granting identity cards to weavers' family members, removing GST on handloom garments, and allocating funds to strengthen handloom societies.
Lokesh has promised to address these demands and take steps to provide welfare schemes and identity cards to handloom workers after TDP comes to power. He also mentioned that he will discuss the GST issue with the Center and opined that the state will bear the GST burden if necessary. Additionally, Lokesh has promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to each handloom worker who owns a loom.
It appears that Lokesh is actively working to address the concerns of the people and provide support to various communities. Nara Lokesh also promised of resolving various issues in Narasapuram.