Nara Lokesh's Padayatra continues in Narasapuram, speaks with various sections of people

TDP national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra is going on in West Godavari district. On Thursday, Lokesh who was in Narasapuram received a warm welcome from the people of Narsapuram, with people showing solidarity while Lokesh is actively engaging with different communities and listening to their problems.



Meanwhile, handloom weavers handedover a memorandum to Nara Lokesh near Narsapuram Jagannath Temple raising important issues such as granting identity cards to weavers' family members, removing GST on handloom garments, and allocating funds to strengthen handloom societies.

Lokesh has promised to address these demands and take steps to provide welfare schemes and identity cards to handloom workers after TDP comes to power. He also mentioned that he will discuss the GST issue with the Center and opined that the state will bear the GST burden if necessary. Additionally, Lokesh has promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to each handloom worker who owns a loom.

It appears that Lokesh is actively working to address the concerns of the people and provide support to various communities. Nara Lokesh also promised of resolving various issues in Narasapuram.