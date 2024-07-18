Narasapuram MPDO goes missing near Vijayawada

Vijayawada : Narasapuram (West Godavari) mandal parishad development officer (MPDO) Mandava Venkata Ramana Rao has been missing since July 15 night. The MPDO is working in West Godavari and his family lives at Mahadevapuram colony under the Penamaluru police on the outskirts of Vijayawada. On July 15, the MPDO went to Machilipatnam and informed the same to the family members.

His two-wheeler was found near Machilipatnam railway station on the same day. The CC TV footage revealed that Venkata Ramana Rao had boarded a train at Machilipatnam railway station and came to Madhura Nagar railway station in Vijayawada and later his mobile phone is not working.

The police suspect that the official committed suicide by jumping in Eluru canal in Madhura Nagar. NDRF teams began the search in the canal.

Family members said the MPDO was worried about non-payment of lease amount of Rs 54 lakh by a boat contractor related to a ferry lease at Narasapuram. Venkata Ramana Rao had reportedly told the family that the contractor had not paid the lease dues to the government and he may face problems for not recovery of the dues. The contractor operates the boat at Madavaipalem Revu.

The MPDO had alleged that a local YSRCP had supported the contractor and threatened him when he demanded dues. He sent a message to his wife on mobile stating that he would commit suicide on July 16, which is his birthday.

Soon after receiving the message, shocked family members lodged a complaint with Penamaluru police on Tuesday.

The police registered a missing case and began the probe. The NDRF teams searched the Eluru canal for the missing MPDO but could not trace him till Wednesday evening.

The NDRF teams are facing problems in search operations due to release of water from Prakasam barrage into Eluru canal. Ramana Rao came to home about 10 days ago and was staying at home with family. He went to Machilipatnam on July 15.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday instructed the officials to speed up the investigation into missing MPDO Venkata Ramana Rao. He also asked the officials to submit details of the boat contractor who has dues to the government and take action against the persons responsible for missing of MPDO.