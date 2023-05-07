Narasaraopet: 36 additional CC cameras set up to track movement of 2 tigers

Narasaropet : Forest department officials have decided to set up another 36 closed circuit cameras in Durgi and Bollapalli mandals of Palnadu district in Nallamala forest area in the wake of spotting tigers movement in Macherla.

The officials have already set up 50 closed circuit cameras to trace the movement of tigers.

Two tigers came out of Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tigers Reserve in Nallamala Forest and they were spotted in Macherla mandal. The forest department officials conducted a workshop on standard operating procedure to face the emergency situation.

Addressing the meeting held in Macherla forest range office on Saturday, forest range officer Ramachandra Rao clarified that the two tigers are not man-eaters.

He said they had set up two special teams consisting of those who possessed awareness on tigers to track their movements. He urged the people to inform the forest department officials if they had information on the movement of tigers and help them to take further action.

Vinukonda, Macherla, Markapuram and Yerragondapalem forest department officials were present.