Narasaraopet: Arrangements reviewed for CM’s visit today

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, SP Ravi Shankar Reddy, joint collector Syam Prasad on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements at St Ann’s High School in Macherla Town in the backdrop of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laying foundation stone for the construction of Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme on November 15.

They examined arrangements at the helipad and St Ann’s School surroundings. They instructed the officials to take all the precautionary measures and allow those who want to submit their grievances to the CM. They warned that they would not compromise on the security arrangements for CMs visit.

They examined the bus in the CM convoy. Later, they went to the CM public meeting venue in Macherla. CM protocol staff, CM security staff, revenue, police, electricity and fire department officials were present.